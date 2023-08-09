Second suspect in death of Philadelphia sanitation worker killed while on job captured

A second man wanted in the death of a Philadelphia sanitation worker who was gunned down while on duty last year was captured Tuesday by U.S. Marshals.

Nushar J. Scott, 40, and Rasheem Trusty, 30, who was apprehended Tuesday, are accused of killing the 35-year-old worker, Ikeem Johnson, in November, when he was fatally shot.

PHILLY MAYOR UNDER SCRUTINY AS CITY RESISTS PUSH TO REINVESTIGATE ‘SUICIDE’ OF WOMAN STABBED 20 TIMES

Johnson was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been employed as a sanitation worker for five years.

Trusty was taken into custody in the 6900 block of Frankford Avenue, the U.S. Marshals Service said. Scott was arrested in January.

At the time of the killing, Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the shooting was not a random attack.