See video: Man in Florida charged in terrifying road rage attack on teen girl

A hotheaded Alabama man who is a “danger on the road and off” was arrested last week for a terrifying caught-on-video, road rage attack on a 16-year-old girl and her boyfriend at a north Florida gas station, authorities said.

Thomas Keebler, 40, pursued a group of teenagers in a car to the Boggy Bayou Store on Highway 20 in Niceville, where he allegedly assaulted them.

“This is an individual our deputies have encountered numerous times,” said Walton County Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “Not to mention his extensive criminal history which includes driving under the influence, assault, possession of cocaine, terroristic threats, public intoxication, and more from jurisdictions across the southeast. He is a danger on the road and off.”

The Walton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight at the gas station April 21 and learned that Keebler had tailgated the teenager and her friends, who were in a red sedan, aggressively passed them then tapped his breaks before following them to the service station.

Video shows that he parked in front of their car to prevent them from leaving, then stormed out of his Chevrolet Silverado truck shouting expletives and lunging at them.

He allegedly tried to strike a passenger seated in the back seat through an open window. Another passenger can be seen trying to exit the car, but Keebler repeatedly kicks the door closed on his leg, according to an arrest report.

The 16-year-old girl can be seen exiting the car, and Keebler “suddenly and with great force” throws her to the ground, the report says.

The driver of the car is seen trying to intervene, and Keebler puts him in a headlock, and repeatedly slugs him in the head.

A good Samaritan chased Keebler off, but deputies recognized the roadway menace in the surveillance footage. After authorities reached out to Keebler April 25, he turned himself in.

Keebler allegedly admitted he had lost his temper and asked multiple times, “Am I going to jail? It’s OK if I am, I just want to be prepared,” the document says.

Deputies asked Keebler if he was aware of the age of the victims. “I need an attorney don’t I?” he allegedly replied.

He is charged with abuse of a child without great bodily harm, battery touch or strike to another person and criminal mischief.

He was released from the Walton County Jail April 26 after posting a $5,000 bond, records show.

Haley Chi-Sing contributed to this report.