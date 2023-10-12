Sen. Rand Paul hints at interest to join COVID-19 vaccine debate with Aaron Rodgers, Dr. Fauci, Travis Kelce

Aaron Rogers recently referred to Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce as “Mr. Pfizer” because Kelce has partnered with the pharmaceutical company and appeared in commercials promoting COVID-19 and flu vaccines.

Rodgers, traded to the New York Jets during the offseason, has been vocal about his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines.

Ahead of the Chiefs’ Week 5 matchup against the Vikings, Kelce was asked about Rodgers’ comments.

“I thought it was pretty good,” Kelce said with a laugh.

On Tuesday, Rodgers clarified that he was having conversations about the vaccine.

“Mr. Pfizer said he didn’t think he would be in a vax war with me. … This ain’t a vax war, homey. This is just conversation,” Rodgers said Tuesday during an appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.”

Rodgers then suggested he would be willing to partake in some sort of “John Wick 4“-style debate.

“But if you want to have some sort of duel, debate … come on the show, let’s have a conversation. Let’s do it like in ‘John Wick 4’ so we both have a second … somebody to help us out. I’m gonna take my man [Robert F. Kennedy] Jr., and he can have [Dr. Anthony] Fauci or some other pharmacrat, and we can have a conversation about this,” Rodgers said.

“That’d be big ratings.”

U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., responded to a social media post featuring a clip of Rodgers’ interview with McAfee.

“I can think of someone who would also join this debate against Fauci, @AaronRodgers12.” Sen. Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Kelce shared the reasoning behind his decision to get a vaccine when asked about his partnership with the pharmaceutical giant.

“Once I got the vaccine — I got it because of keeping myself safe, keeping my family safe, the people in this building. So, yeah, I stand by it one thousand percent. Fully comfortable with him calling me Mr. Pfizer,” Kelce said.