Senegal bus crash claims lives of 40, dozens others injured: reports

At least 40 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured, in a bus crash on Sunday in central Senegal, according to reports.

The country’s president, Macky Sall, tweeted about the collision between two buses in Gniby, which is located about 47 miles southeast of Touba.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident today in Gniby, causing 40 deaths and many serious injuries,” an unofficial translation of the tweet read. “I extend my heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

BRAWL BREAKS OUT IN SENEGAL PARLIAMENT AFTER MALE LAWMAKER SLAPS FEMALE COLLEAGUE

Sall declared a three-day national mourning starting on Monday. He also said a meeting will be held on Monday to take measures to ensure the roads and public transportation systems are safe.

The Associated Press reported that public prosecutor Cheikh Dieng said the crash happened on National Road No. 1.

Dieng said after puncturing a tire, the bus veered into the oncoming lanes and collided with another bus. He added that 78 people were injured in the crash.

Images posted on the AP’s website show the aftermath of the crash, with the front end of one bus lodged into the side of another. Debris appears to be strewn all over the road, and many of the windows in both buses were busted.

The AP reported that locals said crashes occur regularly in Senegal, not just because drivers do not adhere to the rules, but the roads are in poor condition and the cars are in bad condition.