September 11 ceremonies ongoing across US as Americans reflect on 22nd anniversary of terror attack

Americans are gathering across the country Monday to commemorate the 22nd anniversary of the September 11 terror attacks, with Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley saying that the country’s resilience in the wake of the disaster proves that terror will “never destroy us.”

President Biden, who is returning to Washington, D.C., following a trip overseas to India and Vietnam, is set to speak later today at a ceremony at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, while Vice President Kamala Harris is among the elected officials who will attend events at the National September 11 Memorial in New York City. The names of the victims are currently being read aloud there as part of an annual ceremony.

At the Pentagon, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley said Monday morning that the “incomprehensible acts of September 11th created a void in our nation left by the thousands who never returned home.

“Their families feel the absence of fathers and mothers and sons and daughters, at birthdays and holidays and graduations and weddings. And on ordinary days of the week when their loss suddenly moves them yet again,” he added.

Milley also said the terrorists behind the attacks “hated America” and “our Constitution and the values that bind us together as a nation.

“They hated freedom and democracy and the idea that we are all equal. Those terrorists wanted to destroy our country,” he continued. “But on that day and every day since, the United States has demonstrated that we would never bow to fear and hatred. Momentarily shaken the United States rose from the ashes of the World Trade Center, the Pentagon, and a field in Pennsylvania to show the world that we were still standing, that we could not be toppled, that terror would never destroy us.”

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, speaking alongside Milley, said “September 11th made America a nation at war and hundreds of thousands stepped up to serve our country in uniform.”

“The wars in Iraq and Afghanistan have come to a close, but we remain relentlessly focused on combating terrorist threats to America,” he added.

Communities across the country are paying tribute with moments of silence, tolling bells, candlelight vigils and other activities. In Columbus, Indiana, 911 dispatchers broadcast a remembrance message to police, fire and EMS radios throughout the 50,000-person city, which also holds a public memorial ceremony.

Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts raise and lower the flag at a commemoration in Fenton, Missouri, where a “Heroes Memorial” includes a piece of World Trade Center steel and a plaque honoring 9/11 victim Jessica Leigh Sachs. Some of her relatives live in the St. Louis suburb of 4,000 residents.

On September 11, 2001, “we were one country, one nation, one people, just like it should be. That was the feeling — that everyone came together and did what we could, where we were at, to try to help,” Eddie Ferguson, the fire-rescue chief in Virginia’s Goochland County, told The Associated Press.

The county, which has a memorial made with steel from the World Trade Center towers, is holding two events today to reflect on 9/11.

One is a morning ceremony honoring first responders and the second is an evening ceremony for the rest of the community.

“On September 11, 2023, it will have been 22 years since the attacks in Arlington, Virginia, New York City, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania,” the county said on its website. “Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue & Emergency Services has taken on the responsibility to honor the bravery that was displayed on this day, and to ensure we remember those innocent lives lost.”

A public ceremony is also taking place this morning at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Shanksville, Pennsylvania, followed by a wreath-laying event later this afternoon.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.