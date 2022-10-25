Serena Williams teases return to the tennis court: ‘I’m not retired’

Tennis superstar Serena Williams walked off center court in September during the U.S. Open for what many believed would be her final time.

But Williams continues to hint that she could come back to the sport she dominated for decades. In September, she talked about how she admired Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement.

“I mean, you never know. I’ve just been saying that I think that Tom Brady started a really cool trend,” Williams said with a laugh while speaking with “Good Morning America.” “And the way he did. Huge.”

During a tech conference in San Francisco this week, Williams teased that she has not officially retired from the sport.

“I’m not retired,” Williams told attendees of TechCrunch Disrupt, adding there was a chance fans could end up watching her again.

She then joked: “The chances are very high. You can come to my house, I got a court. I got you.”

She also noted that she has had to adjust to a new routine that does not currently involve competing.

“I did wake up the other day and I went on the court and I was like, ‘Oh, for the first time in my life, I’m not playing for a competition and it felt really weird,'” she said. “It was like the first day of the rest of my life, and so far, I am enjoying it. But, I’m still trying to find that balance.”

Brady announced he was stepping away from the NFL in February, citing his commitment to his family. After only six weeks, the quarterback publicly announced he would return to play for the Buccaneers.

Williams made it clear in September that she wanted to remain involved with tennis.

“I feel like tennis has given me so much, and I feel like there’s no way I don’t want to be involved in tennis in some way in the future,” Williams said. “I don’t know what that involvement is yet, but I do know that I love the sport so much. I love the game. I love everything about it. It’s just been such a light in my life that I definitely want to keep something involved in that.”

The 41-year-old ended her career at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City in September after falling in three sets to Alja Tomljanovic.

She earned 23 Grand Slam singles titles over her legendary career.

Williams has yet to officially announce her return.