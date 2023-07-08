Serial Los Angeles rapist preyed on women he met online as victim count climbs: Police

A serial predator allegedly sexually assaulted and abused over a dozen women in Los Angeles, and police believe there are more victims.

Sixteen victims came forward since Terrance Hawkins, 41, was arrested at the end of April, the LAPD said on Thursday.

“Hawkins has a long history of briefly dating women, abusing them and filming them during sexual intercourse,” police said after he was taken into custody in downtown L.A. on April 26.

At the time of his arrest, he was booked on a no bail warrant on multiple counts of forcible rape, intimate partner violence and stalking.

Police haven’t said how many women Hawkins allegedly victimized, as of Thursday, but the number of survivors coming forward continues to grow.

“Hawkins generally met his victims on various social media platforms,” LAPD said in a statement. “A photograph of Hawkins was released to identify and speak with additional persons who have been victimized by Hawkins.”

He’s currently being held at the Men’s Central Jail in LA and is due to appear in Los Angeles Municipal Court on July 24, according to jail records.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer J. Roman at Operations-Central Bureau Family Justice Center (213) 709-9017.

During non-business hours or on weekends, calls should be directed to 1-877-LAPD-24-7 (1-877-527-3247).

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org, or visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.