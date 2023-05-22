Seth Towns to take up 8th year of college basketball eligibility

Seth Towns will enter rare air when he takes the court during the 2023-24 season later this fall.

Towns, a former Ivy League Player of the Year when he played at Harvard, transferred to Howard University and will be eligible for his eighth season of college hoops. The guard made the announcement in an Instagram post.

“The Mecca. So blessed,” he wrote as a caption of a picture of himself in front of a Howard University sign.

Towns picked Harvard over the likes of Ohio State and Michigan to begin his collegiate career. He played two full seasons with the Crimson before he suffered a knee injury that knocked him out of the 2018-19 season and later the 2019-20 season.

He transferred to Ohio State for the 2020-21 season and played in 25 games, averaging 3.8 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. In 2021, he underwent back surgery and in 2022 announced he was stepping away from basketball before he announced he was transferring from the school.

“I think I have restructured my relationship with basketball,” he told the Columbus Dispatch on Friday. “It is much healthier now. I’m not saying I put my entire identity into basketball, but man, it was hard, because that’s kind of the only professional aspiration I’ve had. Everything else was kind of subsidiary to that. Now, I think I’ve released myself from the need to play at whatever level.

“I’m very grateful I’ll have another chance to play and I love the sport and all that, but I would say my connection to it isn’t as unhealthy as it was before.”

Towns already has degrees from Harvard and Ohio State and could pursue a third one at Howard.