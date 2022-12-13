Severe weather across US to bring heavy rain, blizzard conditions

We are tracking one heck of a storm system affecting tens of millions of people across the country.

The system will bring heavy snow, ice, and blizzard conditions, as well as severe weather including tornadoes and heavy rain that could bring flash flooding.

Heavy snow will spread from the Rockies through the Plains and up into the Great Lakes and Midwest.

Accumulating ice has prompted ice storm warnings for parts of the northern Plains through the upper Midwest.

MICHIGAN ARMY VETERAN KILLED WHILE DELIVERING FREE BIKES TO KIDS AFFECTED BY HURRICANE IAN IN FLORIDA

Meanwhile, strong-to-severe storms are setting up from Texas across the Mississippi Valley and into the Southeast.

A coastal low will also develop Thursday and Friday, bringing heavy snow to the interior Northeast and the mid-Atlantic, along with dangerous ice.

Please pay close attention to your local forecast details, and Fox Weather is also working hard to keep you safe.