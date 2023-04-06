Severe weather along mid-Atlantic to bring threats of heavy rain, tornadoes

The same storm system that brought deadly, destructive tornadoes across the Plains and Midwest will finally weaken and exit the coast on Thursday.

There is the potential risk for hail, strong winds, heavy rain and isolated twisters for the mid-Atlantic.

Warm air ahead of this system will break records, while the front associated with the area of low pressure is stalled along the Gulf Coast, bringing the risk of heavy rain and flooding through Friday.

Meanwhile, the blizzard that brought feet of snow is winding down, with calmer conditions and warmer temperatures.