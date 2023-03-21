Severe weather forecast for California again, bringing heavy rain and strong winds
March 21, 2023/
Another powerful storm will move into the West, spreading high winds, heavy rain and feet of snow across California and into the Southwest.
2 SKIERS KILLED IN LARGE LATE-WINTER AVALANCHES IN COLORADO
This system will also bring the threat of severe weather to the southern Plains over the next few days.
Winter is still sticking around the northern Plains and upper Midwest, with light-to-moderate snow in the forecast through Thursday.
Temperatures will rebound over the East and the South after several mornings of freezing temperatures.
