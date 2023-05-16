Severe weather forecast for Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic
Strong-to-severe thunderstorms are in the forecast for parts of the Ohio Valley and mid-Atlantic.
Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be possible.
Heavy rain could cause flash flooding in spots.
Meanwhile, above-average temperatures continue across the West, including in the Pacific Northwest.
This comes as the Northeast cools down and a cold front moves in Tuesday night.
