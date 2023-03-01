Severe weather outbreak across South forecast to bring hazards

A multiday severe weather outbreak is setting up across the South from Wednesday through Friday.

Thursday is forecast to be the most volatile day, with the risk of large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and large, life-threatening tornadoes.

On the northern edge of this system, snow will fall over sections of the central and northern Plains, the Midwest, Great Lakes and eventually the Northeast.

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, record warmth has temperatures soaring along the Gulf Coast and Southeast.

Meanwhile, there is another round of heavy snow and rain moving into the West.