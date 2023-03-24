Severe weather outbreak forecast to threaten Mississippi Valley, Plains

A severe weather outbreak is expected to impact the southern Plains, spreading across the Mississippi Valley on Friday with the potential for large hail, damaging winds, flooding rainfall and tornadoes.

Please have a way to receive watches and warnings for your area.

Meanwhile, on the northern edge of this system, it will be cold enough for wintry weather and accumulating snow from the upper Midwest, across the Great Lakes and into northern New England.

Above-average temperatures over the South and Southeast will help fuel some of these strong storms while the West is still dealing with cold air and mountain snow this weekend.