Severe weather over Plains, Mississippi Valley brings potential for dangerous tornadoes
November 4, 2022/
There is a setup for a significant severe weather outbreak, including dangerous tornadoes on Friday across the southern Plains and lower Mississippi Valley.
Ahead of the cold front associated with this widespread storm system, temperatures will be well above average and into record-setting territory this weekend.
Meanwhile, heavy rain and higher-elevation snow will be the story over the next few days for the Northwest.
