Severe weather shifts toward Florida, Southeast

After dozens of tornado reports over the last 48 hours, along with several deaths and widespread destruction, the risk for severe weather will move into Florida and the Southeast on Thursday.

TEXAS, LOUISIANA HIT WITH TORNADOES, MORE EXPECTED AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM SWEEPING THE SOUTH

Heavy rain, strong winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible again.

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions continue for the northern Plains and upper Midwest, where close to 3 feet of snow has already fallen in some spots.

A coastal storm will then move into the Northeast, bringing rain along the coast, interior snow and accumulating ice for some regions.

Behind this system, arctic air will start to sink in, bringing the coldest air of the season and dangerous wind chills next week.