Severe weather to threaten Plains, Rockies and Great Basin

Strong-to-severe storms will threaten parts of the Rockies, Great Basin and high Plains through the weekend.

Heavy rain could cause flooding in some areas.

Meanwhile, a low off the coast is going to bring unsettled weather for the Southeast and sections of the mid-Atlantic.

Heavy rainfall there and gusty winds will make for a rough Memorial Day holiday, especially along the coast.

The Northeast will feel cooler than average but should enjoy a really nice forecast for the next several days.