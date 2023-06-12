Severe weather will bring storm risk from Rockies through the Southeast

A multi-day, severe weather setup will bring the risk of strong thunderstorms that could contain large hail, damaging winds, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes from the Rockies along the Southern Plains and into the Southeast.

The severe weather is very likely to impact central Texas on Monday.

Parts of Colorado, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida also have a good chance of being impacted by severe storms.

Some areas could experience flash flooding throughout the week.

SOLDIERS FAINT IN FRONT OF PRINCE WILLIAM AMID SCORCHING TEMPERATURES

Communities along the Alabama-Georgia border could see up to 8 inches of rain through Saturday, while most of those states and portions of Mississippi, Arkansas, Tennessee, South Carolina, and northern Florida are forecast for 3 to 5 inches.

The Great Lakes and Northeast will get some much-needed rain over the next few days to help with the drought and help clear out the smoke from the Canadian wildfires.

DENGUE OUTBREAK IN PERU REACHES 200K CASES, 200 DEAD, HEIGHTENED BY EL NINO RAINS

Meanwhile, triple-digit, record-breaking heat will bake central and south Texas.

On Friday, temperatures are forecast for a high of 104 degrees in San Antonio, 103 in Dallas and 100 in Houston.

High heat indices will make it very difficult and dangerous to be outdoors.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.