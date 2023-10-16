SF Giants’ Alyssa Nakken interviews for managerial job

The San Francisco Giants have started the interview process for the team’s next manager after it parted ways with Gabe Kapler at the end of the 2023 season.

Assistant coach Alyssa Nakken interviewed for the job last week, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi said Sunday. Nakken has been in the organization since 2020 and made history in April 2022 when she became the first woman to coach on the field in a major league game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Athletic first reported Nakken took the interview.

Further history would be made if she’s offered and takes the job.

Nakken, 33, was a softball star at Sacramento State from 2009 to 2012 and was hired by Kapler in 2020 as an assistant. She was a three-time all-conference selection and a four-time Academic All American. She earned her master’s in sports management from the University of San Francisco after interning for the Giants’ baseball operations department in 2014.

MLB, TEAM ISRAEL PITCHER SADDENED OVER HAMAS ATTACK REACTIONS: ‘NOT A GOOD SHOWING FOR HUMANITY’

The odds of her winning the gig are unclear as there’s stiff competition for the job.

Third-base coach Mark Hallberg and bench coach Kai Correa are among the internal candidates for the position. MLB.com reported that special assistant to baseball operations Ron Wotus is expected to be in the running as well.

The Giants dismissed Kapler after a disappointing season. The team was 107-55 in 2021 as baseball went from a pandemic-impacted season back to a 162-game slate. The team lost in the National League Division Series. Then, in 2022, the Giants were 81-81 and missed the playoffs.

San Francisco was 79-83 in 2023 and again missed the playoffs. The Giants appear to be far from the days of winning three World Series in five years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.