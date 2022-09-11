Shane Lowry holds off Rory McIlroy to win BMW PGA Championship

Shane Lowry was able to hold off FedEx Cup winner Rory McIlory to win the BMW PGA Championship in Surrey, England, on Sunday.

Lowry had a tap-in birdie on Hole 18 to move his tournament score to minus-17, but he had to wait to see what McIlroy did before celebrating his victory. McIlory had a chance to force a playoff if he came through with an eagle, which he gave himself a chance to do.

But McIlroy missed his putt, as the ball stopped just inches short, and he tapped in for birdie to give Lowry the victory. It was really that close.

Lowry shot minus-7 on the day, with his fourth-hole eagle to jumpstart his round. He would shoot at 31 on the front nine, thanks to back-to-back birdies to go along with the eagle on Holes 7 and 8.

Birdies on Holes 10 and 12 would put him six-under on the day, and he kept pace for the rest of the round until the Par 5 18th came. At that point, McIlroy still had a chance to catch up, but that birdie made things much tougher for him.

This is Lowry’s first win since the 2019 British Open.

Jon Rahm also finished a stroke behind Lowry at minus-16 to tie with McIlroy.

This tournament only went 54 holes, as play was suspended on Thursday due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Play resumed on Saturday at Wentworth Golf Club, and flags were flown at half-staff throughout the weekend.

“The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with official national mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS),” the DP World Tour said in a statement.

LIV Golf players were in this tournament, which was not to the liking of the DP World Tour or the PGA Tour. Talor Gooch finished the highest among them in fourth place.