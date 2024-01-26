Shane Pryor escape: Philadelphia police arrest alleged accomplice as manhunt for teen murder suspect ongoing

Police in Philadelphia have arrested an 18-year-old who allegedly helped a “dangerous” teenage murder suspect escape from custody while at a children’s hospital.

Michael Diggs is now facing multiple charges including hindering apprehension and criminal conspiracy in connection to the disappearance of 17-year-old Shane Pryor, who remains on the run Friday after vanishing two days earlier.

“On January 24, 2024, personnel from the Juvenile Justice Service Center were transporting Shane Pryor to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia for an injury to his hand. At approximately 11:56 AM, upon their arrival at the hospital, Pryor managed to escape custody and disappeared in the surrounding area,” the Philadelphia Police Department said in a statement.

“A comprehensive investigation was promptly initiated, leading the police to trace Pryor’s movements and gather information suggesting that Pryor had been picked up by an individual driving a cream-colored Ford,” police added, noting that later that day, they intercepted the vehicle and detained its driver, Diggs, for questioning.

TEEN FUGITIVE IN PHILADELPHIA WAS PICKED UP BY CAR SHORTLY AFTER ESCAPE, AUTHORITIES SAY

“The arrest marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to bring all those involved in the incident to justice,” police also said. “Shane Pryor has not been located. Pryor is considered dangerous.”

Pryor has been behind bars since he was charged with the 2020 murder of 54-year-old Tanya Harris at 14 years old. He is still awaiting trial.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner of Investigations Frank Vanore said Pryor was in the parking lot of the emergency room at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia when he escaped. Two prison staff members were in the car with Pryor, according to Vanore, but he was not handcuffed when he exited the car.

PHILADELPHIA POLICE SEARCHING FOR ‘DANGEROUS’ TEEN MURDER SUSPECT WHO ESCAPED CUSTODY IN HOSPITAL PARKING LOT

On Thursday, the U.S. Marshals shared a video showing Pryor by himself inside the lobby of the Hub for Clinical Collaboration building near the children’s hospital shortly after his escape.

Pryor asked a front desk receptionist there for the use of a phone, was told no, and then he left that building, according to Fox29 Philadelphia.

Authorities describe Pryor as being 5 feet, 7 inches tall and approximately 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing a blue sweater, sweatpants and socks with flip-flops or slide-type shoes.

Fox News’ Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.