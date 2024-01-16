Shannon Sharpe believes Bill Belichick coaching Cowboys would be ‘match made in hell’

With Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy’s future with the organization expected to be in limbo after a disastrous wild card loss to the Green Bay Packers, there is some speculation Jerry Jones might want to bring Bill Belichick in as the next head coach of “America’s Team.”

Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe doesn’t think it would be a happy marriage. In fact, he feels the exact opposite.

“It’s a match made in hell,” Sharpe said on ESPN’s “First Take.” “You can’t pick a worse match than Jerry Jones and coach Bill Belichick.”

What’s Sharpe’s reasoning? Two men that like autonomy in the NFL will clash.

“Man, do you not understand that coach Belichick wants authority?” Sharpe questioned the panel. “Can you imagine Jerry Jones trying to hold a press conference and tell what’s going on with the team, and you think coach Belichick is going to sit idly by and let Jerry do that? Absolutely not.”

The talk of a next coach in Dallas is all fresh opinion and speculation, as the Cowboys haven’t decided what they want to do just yet. But after three straight seasons at 12-5 to end with a combined one playoff win — last season’s victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road in the wild card round — the loss to the Packers might be the last straw for Jones in terms of McCarthy leading his roster.

“This is beyond my comprehension,” Jones said after the 48-32 loss at AT&T Stadium.

McCarthy’s future with the Cowboys depended on how the final game of the season ended, ESPN reported.

It was quite the unceremonious ending to yet another great regular season, where quarterback Dak Prescott looked like an MVP candidate heading into the playoffs with the No. 2 seed and a guaranteed two home playoff games in hand.

Yet, Jordan Love and the Packers came aggressive and connected on multiple big plays that Dallas’s defense simply had no answer for. And when it was time to perform, Prescott did not look like himself, throwing a pick-six in the first half that pushed the Packers’ lead to 27-0 — a lead they would never relinquish.

Meanwhile, Belichick completed a head coach interview with the Atlanta Falcons, showing he wants to continue coaching following his mutual parting of ways with the New England Patriots after 24 incredible seasons.

There very well could be an interview in Dallas if Jones decides to move on from McCarthy.

But Sharpe doesn’t see it working in the slightest.