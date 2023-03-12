Shanquella Robinson family pleads with Biden to ‘step in’ after mysterious death in Mexico

The family of a North Carolina woman who died on vacation in Mexico is pleading with President Biden to take action as her alleged attacker remains on the loose.

Charlotte resident Shanquella Robinson died after she was allegedly beaten by a traveling companion in popular tourist town San Jose Del Cabo, Mexico, but the suspect in the homicide sought by Mexican authorities has yet to be extradited from the U.S.

“We don’t want to leave room for the administration to say they didn’t know how to help,” said attorney Sue-Ann Robinson, who is not related to Shanquella Robinson.

“The President or the Secretary of State must step in and ask: for the extradition of the suspect or suspects or concurrent jurisdiction and file charges in the United States,” the attorney said in a press release on Saturday.

The letter, addressed to Biden and Secretary of State Antony Blinken, stated that federal law allows for Americans to be charged with crimes committed against other Americans overseas and called for “immediate diplomatic intervention.”

The letter also echoed frustration that attorney Robinson expressed to Fox News Digital in an interview earlier this month over a recent trip to Mexico, where the lawyer claimed to have encountered “obstacles” trying to investigate the crime. The family did not receive help from the U.S. consulate there, the attorney said.

Shanquella Robinson, a hairdresser, arrived in the resort town of San Jose del Cabo on Oct. 28 with a group of six friends and acquaintances, who originally claimed Robinson suffered from alcohol poisoning after she was found unresponsive on Oct. 29.

However, Mexican authorities ultimately declared Robinson’s death a homicide after a video circulated on social media showing a travel companion of Robinson viciously attacking her while others watched and told her to “fight back.”

In late November, Baja California Sur prosecutor Daniel de la Rosa Anaya issued an arrest warrant and extradition request for a female friend of Robinson’s saying that the incident “wasn’t a quarrel” but rather “a direct aggression.”

An autopsy performed in Mexico concluded Robinson died from “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation” along with instability of the first two neck vertebrae.

Attorney Robinson said she is unaware of any arrests being made in the case, and all of Shanquella Robinson’s travel companions are believed to be walking the streets in the United States.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital on Saturday and has not responded to multiple requests for comment in recent months.

The State Department said in a statement that it wouldn’t comment or confirm any investigations, or “American citizens’ private correspondence.” The statement to Fox News Digital also noted the department has a policy not to comment on extradition matters and reiterated prior comments that said it was “closely monitoring local authorities’ investigation.”