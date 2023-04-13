Shaq gets blunt about social status: ‘A lot of celebrities are a–holes’

Shaquille O’Neal was once one of the biggest basketball stars in the entire world, and he maintains that stardom even as he has taken on the broadcaster role in his post-playing career.

But don’t you dare call him a celebrity.

The Basketball Hall of Famer told People in an interview Wednesday he separated himself from that label years ago and doesn’t want to be around those types of people anymore.

“I denounced myself from being a celebrity thirty years ago because a lot of celebrities are a–holes,” the former Los Angeles Lakers star said.

“I don’t want to be in that category. I’d rather demote myself to being just a regular person before you call me a celebrity and put me in the category of those jerk–s.”

O’Neal said something similar in an interview with the New York Post in 2021.

“These celebrities are going freaking crazy, and I don’t want to be one. I denounce my celebrity-ness today. I’m done with it,’ the former center said at the time.

“I don’t want to be in that category. Celebrities are crazy, they really are. Don’t call me that anymore. These people are out of their freaking mind with how they treat people, what they do, what they say. That’s never been me. I never want to be looked at like that.”

O’Neal has been back on TNT after undergoing hip-replacement surgery.