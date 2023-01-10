Shaq to eat horned frog after losing TCU bet

It is put up or shut up time for Shaquille O’Neal.

The Basketball Hall of Famer made a bet on the college football national title game – if Georgia defeated TCU on Monday he would eat a horned frog. Unfortunately, TCU did not appear to be in the same league as the Bulldogs as Georgia walloped them on their way to a second straight national title.

O’Neal made the wager last week on TNT’s basketball broadcast. He said the only caveat there would be is that it has to be a “cook fried frog.”

The former Los Angeles Lakers superstar appeared to have come to terms with the reality he is facing.

“the face u make when u gotta eat horned frog legs congratulations @georgiafootball,” O’Neal wrote on Instagram.

Georgia came out of the gate hot scoring 38 points in the first half and only allowing one Max Duggan touchdown for TCU. The seven points would be the only score for TCU all game long.

Georgia set a College Football Playoff record as they dropped 65 points on TCU and won the game 65-7.

Stetson Bennett finished 18-of-25 with 304 passing yards, four touchdown passes and two rushing touchdowns. He had 39 rushing yards. Branson Robinson also scored two rushing touchdowns.

Brock Bowers led Georgia with seven catches for 152 yards and a touchdown. Ladd McConkey added five catches for 88 yards and two touchdowns. Adonai Mitchell had a touchdown before halftime.