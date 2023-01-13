Shaquille O’Neal honors bet, eats frog legs after TCU’s blowout loss: ‘I’m a man of my word’

Shaquille O’Neal is a man of his word.

During last Friday’s broadcast of “Inside the NBA,” Shaq made a bet with Ernie Johnson Jr., a University of Georgia alum, that TCU would beat them in the national championship game on Monday and if they lost to Johnson’s alma mater – he would eat a frog.

“When Georgia beats TCU 45-17,” Johnson said during the broadcast before the Hall of Famer jumped in.

GEORGIA PLAYERS CHOW DOWN ON SIDELINE DURING TCU ROUT

“Ernie, can I make you a bet? If Georgia beats TCU, I’ll eat some frogs. I’ll eat a horned frog.”

The two shook hands and Thursday night, O’Neal made good on his word.

“Ernie Johnson. Class of 1978, University of Georgia. National champions, back-to-back and for Shaquille O’Neal, frog legs.”

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

O’Neal jumped right into it as Charles Barkley and Kenny Smith watched on.

“Oh my God,” Smith said, “now y’all understand why I’m vegetarian.”

“I’m a man of my word,” O’Neal added. “These are the best frog legs I’ve had, ever.”

Georgia claimed back-to-back national champions after routing TCU, 65-7.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett threw two touchdown passes and ran for two more scores before getting a curtain call late in the fourth quarter in what was his final college game.

“That was special,” Bennett said after the game. “I’ll remember that for the rest of my life.”