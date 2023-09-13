Shark bites South Carolina surfer’s face at popular Florida beach, officials say

A surf session at a Florida beach went horrifyingly wrong after a boarder from South Carolina was bitten in the face by a shark, officials said.

Volusia Beach Safety officials confirmed to FOX 35 Orlando that a 38-year-old man was bitten in the face at the popular New Smyrna beach, which is east of Orlando at approximately 7:50 a.m. Tuesday.

The victim was allegedly jumping off a wave when he was bitten on the right side of his face above his cheek, officials said. Officials did not share what type of shark bit the surfer.

The unidentified man suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital, officials said.

This incident is the latest shark bite on New Smyrna Beach with two people being bitten over Labor Day weekend.

A 37-year-old woman from Apopka was bitten on her right foot while in shallow waters on Ponce Inlet, Volusia County Beach Safety confirmed to FOX 35. She was playing in waist-deep water at the time of the attack, but reported that she did not see the shark that bit her.

The second holiday victim was identified as a man in his 30s, who was bit by a shark near the Ponce Inlet Jetty.

He was reportedly bitten on his left hand, but refused medical attention at the scene and took himself to the hospital.

Fox News Digital’s Pilar Arias contributed to this report.