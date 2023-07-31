Shark takes bite out of beachgoer in latest attack at tourist hot spots

A Florida man is recovering at a hospital after he was attacked by a shark in Manatee County, according to local reports

The man, who is described as being in his early 20s, was bitten in the lower leg by the shark near Bean Point on the north end of Anna Maria Island, a spokesperson for the West Manatee Fire Rescue told 10 Tampa Bay on Sunday evening

After he was attacked, someone who was with the man applied a tourniquet to his injury, fire rescue told the local outlet.

The man was then reportedly brought into Kingfish Boat ramp, where he was transported by Manatee County emergency medical services to a hospital.

“His condition is unknown at this time and we are uncertain as to the type of shark or circumstances leading up to the bite,” the spokesperson for WMFR said in a statement.

The investigation of the shark bite remains ongoing, officials reportedly said.

At least two other shark attacks have occurred in Florida this month. According to local Fox 35, on July 17 a 48-year-old Lake Worth man was bitten by a shark, causing minor injuries to his back. The man, however, refused to go to the hospital, according to Fox 35.

On the day prior, officials said a 21-year-old DeLand man was surfing a little after 3 p.m. when he was attacked by a shark, the outlet notes.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said it’s “extremely unlikely” for a person to be bitten by a shark in Florida waters. If a shark does attack, officials said the injury is typically not life-threatening, Fox 35 reports.

In 2022, FWC says there were a total of 57 confirmed unproved cases worldwide, according to the Florida Museum.

According to FWC, the U.S. leads the world in the number of unproved bites, with Florida being the state with the most bites.