‘Shark Tank’ investor Robert Herjavec pokes fun at Shohei Ohtani rumors after viral flight

A plane people thought Shohei Ohtani was on was actually occupied by a shark on “Shark Tank.”

Internet users found out a plane was headed from Anaheim, where Ohtani played his first six seasons, to Toronto Friday night after a report circulated Ohtani’s free agency decision was “imminent.”

Thousands of people hurried to track the flight, which was slated to land in the 4 p.m. hour Friday.

It was all just internet speculation until an MLB report said Ohtani was en route to Toronto.

However, both USA Today and the New York Post dismissed that report, saying Ohtani was home in southern California.

The CBC was on hand at Toronto’s Pearson Airport as the Ohtani rumors swirled, and when the plane landed, Ohtani was nowhere to be seen.

It was actually Canadian businessman Robert Herjavec of “Shark Tank” aboard the plane.

Herjavec instantly became the butt of a joke but played along with it.

“I’d like to thank the @bluejays organization for signing me today !” he wrote in an Instagram caption on his post that featured him photoshopped in a Blue Jays uniform.

“All joking aside – I’m not @shoheiohtani and he was not on my plane today ! Not sure how it all started but I’m calling the jays and seeing if they’ll sign my 5 year old for 600 mil ( he WAS on the plane and throws a mean pitch )”

MLB Network acknowledged Saturday morning its initial report was “inaccurate.”

The Blue Jays never signed Ohtani. He agreed to a 10-year, record-shattering $700 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 10-year pact for the two-time MVP is a record for North American sports by a wide margin. Patrick Mahomes’ $450 million was the previous record, and Ohtani shattered his former teammate Mike Trout’s previous MLB record of $426 million.