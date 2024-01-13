Shedeur Sanders on not declaring for NFL Draft: ’We got the pieces’

College football fans will get one more year of Shedeur Sanders at Colorado.

The junior quarterback hopped on X Friday night to explain why he won’t be declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft.

“Y’all know I’m not declaring this year,” Sanders posted. “We got the pieces we need do it big this year.”

Jan. 15 is the last day for underclassmen to declare for the draft.

Sanders had a monster first season at Colorado after spending the first two years of his college career at Jackson State with his father, Deion Sanders.

Shedeur threw for 3,230 yards, 27 touchdowns and just three interceptions in 11 games. Despite his prolific play, the Buffaloes finished the year on a six-game losing streak and 4-8 in “Coach Prime’s” first season as an FBS head coach.

Colorado’s offensive line was unable to protect Shedeur Sanders, and the junior QB was sacked 52 times.

Deion Sanders has tried to address the offensive line issues this offseason, going out and securing the commitment of the top-ranked offensive lineman in the 2024 class.

Jordan Seaton, a five-star recruit out of IMG Academy in Florida, signed his national letter of intent with Colorado in late December.

“This kid is a pro mentally and physically right now. He just has to put it on grass. I love everything about this kid and who he’s going to become. I promise you this kid is going to be a first-rounder if not a top-5 pick,” Sanders said of Seaton on “The Stephen A. Smith Show.”

Colorado started off the year with a bang, defeating TCU, Nebraska and Colorado State, and Boulder became the epicenter of the college football world.

The Buffs quickly fell back to earth, losing eight of their final nine games and missing out on bowl eligibility.

The Buffaloes are preparing to begin play in the Big 12 Conference in 2024 after their final season in the Pac-12.