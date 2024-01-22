Shirtless Tulane fan shoves Memphis basketball player after storming court in wild scene

A court-storming scene in Tulane during a college basketball game led to one shirtless fan shoving a player on the Memphis Tigers.

The Tulane Green Wave, an unranked team, upset No. 10 Memphis, 81-79, to move to 12-6 on the season. Meanwhile, the Tigers are now 15-4 on the year.

A rabid fan base rushed the court after the final buzzer went off, with one fan shirtless as he joined the crowd.

But that fan seemed to be looking for David Jones, a junior forward in his first year at Memphis after playing for St. John’s last season. Video caught the fan shoving Jones in the back before rejoining the crowd on the floor.

Jones didn’t react to the fan, though, as he was seen walking off the court in the other direction.

While this could’ve been a worse incident than it turned out to be, fans rushing the court is always a scary thing for the opposing team.

A prime example was Ohio State, the 18th-ranked team in women’s college basketball, watching fans sprint onto the hardwood after defeating No. 2 Iowa in overtime.

Iowa star Caitlin Clark was jogging off the court when an Ohio State fan collided with her, leaving Clark shaken up.

“Now, obviously, I can see they’re storming the court, which is totally fine and, I mean, good for their students,” Clark said, per the Dayton Daily News.

“Great win for them, and I was just trying to exit the court as quickly as possible, so I started running, and I was absolutely just hammered by somebody trying to run onto the court and basically blindsided … kind of scary. Could have caused a serious injury to me and knocked the wind out of me. But luckily, my teammates kind of picked me up and got me off the court.”

Ohio State’s athletic director apologized to Clark after the incident.

For the Tulane-Memphis game, Jones was the top scorer with 32 points. He’s the Tigers’ top scorer, averaging 21.1 points with 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.

“I’m not a big storm-the-court guy,” Tulane head coach Ron Hunter said. “But there’s some occasions at some schools and some environments where you just — you know what? I’m happy for them.”

Hunter saw Sion James lead his squad with 22 points, and Kevin Cross had 21 of his own.