Shooting at Colorado high school leaves 2 adults injured, suspect on the run, police say

Two faculty members were shot and wounded at a Colorado high school Wednesday, and the student allegedly responsible remains on the run, officials say.

At a press conference, Denver Mayor Michael Hancock confirmed a student shot at two staff members at East High School. Paramedics were already in the building at the time because of an earlier call for a person brought to the hospital for an allergic reaction, he said, according to Denver Westworld.

The police chief said faculty patted down a student that morning, found a gun, and the student allegedly shot two faculty members, KMGH-TV reported.

The Denver Police Department tweeted just after 10 a.m. local time that officers were responding to a shooting at East High School Wednesday.

In a follow-up tweet, the department said, “two adult victims have been located and transported to area hospitals. It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info.” ATF Denver confirmed in a tweet that it was on scene.

Denver Public Schools (DPS) later revealed “two adult faculty members have been transported to area hospitals.” The school said it will be conducting a “controlled release” of students once the Denver Police Department allows. The district said it was working with the Regional Transportation District to increase the number of buses on the 15 line to help students get home.

The district initially tweeted that a lockdown was in place and all students were in their third period classrooms.

Once cleared by police, parents will be able to pick up their children at 17th and Esplanade.

“Students who drove will be escorted to their cars in the parking lot & can leave. Students who ride the bus will be held until their bus arrives,” the district said.

This is breaking story. Check back for updates.