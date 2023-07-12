Shooting in New York City local park leaves 4 injured, including 3-year-old, 6-year-old brothers

Four people, including 3-year-old and 6-year-old brothers, were wounded by a gunman on a scooter who went on a shooting rampage outside a Bronx, New York park on Tuesday night, police confirmed with Fox News Digital.

The shooting happened next to St. James Park on E. 193rd Street in Fordham, New York at approximately 5:40 p.m.

Police say that at two men on an illegal scooter wearing all black drove to the crowded local park. The suspect on the back of the scooter got off and opened fired into the crowd.

NEW YORK MAN CHARGED IN EXECUTION-STYLE MURDER, WHILE BROTHER AND FRIEND FACE HINDERING PROSECUTION CHARGES

A mother and her two sons were walking by when the 6-year-old boy was shot in the leg and the 3-year-old was grazed by another bullet in the leg.

“As a Dad and a parent in this city, I can’t imagine this happening to my kids,” Chief of Patrol John Chell. “Absolutely heart-wrenching and disturbing.”

Police said the mother was not injured.

BALTIMORE TEENAGER HELD WITHOUT BAIL IN BLOCK PARTY SHOOTING THAT KILLED 2, WOUNDED 28

The two other victims were a 25-year-old man who was shot once in the back and a 23-year-old man who was shot multiple times throughout his body.

Emergency personnel rushed the four victims to St. Barnabas Hospital, where they are all expected to survive their wounds, police said.

The NYPD said that the suspect fled the scene on the scooter. Police said that they do not know yet if the attack was targeted or the suspect’s motive.

“Our hearts go out to the victims and their families,” Chell continued. “But this city, this department, will not relent until illegal bike and illegal guns are off the streets.”

No arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing Tuesday night.