Shooting inside Connecticut police station leads to arrest of woman accused of firing at officers

A 52-year-old woman has been arrested in Connecticut after allegedly entering the lobby of the Bristol Police Department late last night and opening fire on officers.

Suzanne Laprise, of Plainville, is now facing nine charges and being held on $3 million bond following the incident authorities say began around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday.

The Bristol Police Department said Laprise first “entered the lobby of the Bristol Police Department, located at 131 North Main Street in Bristol, and fired multiple rounds into the front lobby desk office window which was unoccupied at the time.”

“The rounds did not penetrate the bullet-resistant glass but prompted officers to respond and make contact with the suspect,” the department added. “As officers attempted to negotiate, the subject discharged additional rounds toward responding officers prompting one officer to return fire, however, the rounds were again stopped by bullet-resistant glass.”

Authorities say Laprise eventually lowered her firearm “at which point officers deployed an electronic control device and were able to take her into custody without serious injury.”

She later was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation and was released early Friday morning, according to police.

“The Bristol Police Department lobby is closed for walk-in complaints to allow for repairs and maintenance stemming from last night’s shooting incident,” Bristol Police said this morning.

The motive for the shooting is unclear. There were no reports of injuries.

Bristol is located just outside of Hartford, the state’s capital.

Laprise, who is set to make a court appearance later today, has been charged with Criminal Attempt/Murder with Special Circumstance, Illegal Discharge of Firearm, Illegal carry of firearms under the influence of drug/alcohol, Criminal use of Weapon, Violation of Pistol Permit Requirements, Illegal Possession of Large Capacity Magazine, Criminal Mischief 1st Degree, Reckless Endangerment 1st Degree and Breach of Peace 2nd Degree.