Shooting outside Albuquerque baseball stadium leaves 11-year-old dead, woman injured

A shooting near a minor league baseball stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico Wednesday night left an 11-year-old dead and one adult critically injured, police said.

The Albuquerque Police Department said at approximately 8:44 p.m. a suspect fired off multiple rounds on Avenida Cesar Chavez near University Blvd, outside the Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

An 11-year-old boy riding in a truck was shot and killed, and a woman, who was also shot, was hospitalized.

APD Chief Harold Medina told reporters early Thursday morning that the Albuquerque Isotopes – a Minor League Baseball team – were playing at the stadium when the shooting took place and multiple police officers were already at the venue monitoring the game. They responded within minutes of the shooting.

“They came across a very difficult scene, where they found a child inside a vehicle that had been struck by gunfire and was deceased. A second individual, a female in her 20s, we believe was also struck and was transported to University Hospital and is considered to be in critical condition,” the police chief said.

It was not immediately clear if the two victims are related.

Medina described the shooter as “brazen” since several officers and other people were in the immediate area. He also said a homicide investigative team was on the scene.

The nearby area also includes the University of New Mexico campus, University Stadium, the McKinnon Tennis Stadium, the Santa Ana Star Field, and the University of New Mexico Track & Field and Soccer Complex.

No suspects or persons of interest are in custody as of early Thursday morning. The area was closed to the public and the shooting remains under investigation.

Albuquerque police are encouraging anyone with information potentially helpful to the case to contact them.

The visiting Reno Aces won Wednesday night’s game 7 to 5.

This story is developing and will be updated.