Shooting outside Ohio high school football stadium leaves 3 wounded

Three people — one student and two adults — were shot outside a high school football stadium in Toledo, Ohio, Friday night.

The shooting outside Whitmer High School’s stadium occurred during the school’s football matchup against Central Catholic High School. The game was paused after the shooting, FOX 19 reported.

The victims were transported to a local hospital and are expected to recover, Toledo police said.

According to police, two people are in custody and two outstanding are “possibly” connected to the shooting.

Gunshots were heard during the game, prompting spectators to flee from the stands. Several bullet casings were seen scattered on the ground behind the school’s field house.

“An act of violence occurred outside the stadium at tonight’s football game between Central Catholic and Whitmer. At this time, we know that three people were shot, including two adults and one Whitmer student and were transported to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries,” Washington Local Schools spokesperson Katie Peters said in a statement.

“No guests were injured in the evacuation and we could not be prouder of our students, staff, Whitmer fans, and our guests from Central Catholic,” the statement continued. “The Whitmer Athletic policy of wanding and screening all guests was enforced and the WLS pre-established safety plan was initiated immediately. We will update as further information becomes available.”

There were about eight minutes remaining in the game when it was paused.