Shooting unfolds at Birmingham, Alabama fire station; 2 firefighters shot

Two firefighters were shot Wednesday morning at their fire station in Birmingham, Alabama, according to local reports.

The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. in the city’s Norwood neighborhood, according to WVTM.

The station, citing Police Chief Scott Thurmond, reported that a man or men entered through the fire station’s opened bay door in what investigators believe is a targeted attack.

“Birmingham Fire & Rescue Service is on the scene at Fire Station 9. We have 2 firefighters confirmed shot,” the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service Department posted on Facebook. “They are in serious condition and have been transported.”

Thurmond reportedly called the incident “extremely troubling.”

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear at the time of publishing.

The firefighters reportedly were shot in the chest and legs and police are now looking for a suspect in a silver car, according to AL.com.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.