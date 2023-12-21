Simone Biles’ NFL husband admits he ‘didn’t know who she was’ when they matched on celebrity dating app

Jonathan Owens struck gold (pun intended) when he married one of the best gymnasts of all-time.

The Green Bay Packers safety wifed up four-time Olympic gold medal winner Simone Biles earlier this year, but when they met, Owens had no idea of Biles’ celebrity status.

The irony of it all is the fact that the two had met on a celebrity dating app, Raya.

Owens says he was on the app when he saw a gymnast, which “piqued my curiosity.”

However, it was actually Biles who made the first move.

Owens says that after a workout, he saw he “had some likes on my Instagram,” and a direct message from Biles.

But Owens said he had to do some of his own research to even see who he was talking to.

“I didn’t know who she was at the time, but the first thing that I saw was that she just had a bunch of followers so in my mind, I’m like, ‘OK, she got to be good,'” Owens admitted to “The Pivot” earlier this week.

“When she won the Olympics, I was in college, and we didn’t have NBC, we didn’t have Olympics channels, and we’re in camp. So I’m not paying attention to – I never would have had a moment to where I would have watched.”

The two were able to hang out where they “hit it off instantly, just laughed the whole night.”

The pair met during COVID, when they were able to stay away from the limelight. But Owens realized how famous Biles was firsthand.

“I think it was like a Sunday we went, it was all these moms and they’re there with their kids, and we walked past and everybody stopped. Kids are shaking. They asking me, ‘Hey, can you take this picture?'” Owens said.

This is Owens’ first season with Green Bay after spending the last four seasons with the Houston Texans in Biles’ hometown. He originally signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent in 2018.

The couple got engaged in February 2022 and wed this past April.

Biles won four gold medals at this year’s World Championships, bringing her career gold count there to 23.

Biles is gearing up for the 2024 Olympics in Paris after withdrawing from several events in the 2020 games, citing mental health struggles and admitting she had a case of “twisties,” which is gymnastics’ version of the yips.

