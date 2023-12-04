Simone Biles smooches Packers husband Jonathan Owens before game against Chiefs

Taylor Swift wasn’t the only superstar at Lambeau Field watching their man play in a pivotal Week 13 matchup of the 2023 NFL season.

Olympic great Simone Biles was also on hand.

Biles was seen dressed in Green Bay Packers green on the sideline to watch her husband, defensive back Jonathan Owens, prepare for the Kansas City Chiefs. Owens went over to Biles and the two shared a smooch before the game started.

Whether it’s at the stadium or at home, Biles is Owens’ biggest fan. She celebrated on social media when he returned a fumble for a touchdown during the Thanksgiving Day game against the Detroit Lions. It was his first career touchdown.

In October, Biles opened up on “Today” about watching her husband play and also revealed she would be at the Packers-Chiefs game.

“It’s been really fun supporting what he loves to do,” she said at the time. “Obviously, he’s in Green Bay right now. My season just ended, so I’m super excited to get out there to Green Bay for the holidays to support him.”

Swift arrived at Lambeau Field with Brittany Mahomes earlier in the night. She was ushered up to a suite high above the stadium. It was her fifth time coming to watch Travis Kelce play.

Kelce has been known to play well when Swift is in attendance, and it could be a long night for the Packers defense if the trend continues.

