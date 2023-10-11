Sirens sound in northern Israel as local media reports drone attack

Sirens are sounding off in northern Israel on Wednesday and residents are being told to shelter in place amid reports of an incoming “large-scale” drone attack.

Israeli Defense Forces said it received a report of a “suspected infiltration” from Lebanon into Israeli airspace.

“All residents in the areas where the warning was sounded are asked to enter the protected areas and stay in them until further notice,” IDF said.

“Israelis throughout the country were ordered to shelter in place amid a large-scale attack involving drones coming from the direction of the northern border on Wednesday evening,” the Jerusalem Post reported.

The local outlet said there were reports of terrorists on paragliders landing in northern Israel.

The Times of Israel reported footage broadcast on local Channel 12 news appeared to show a drone moving across the sky.

Sirens were heard in the towns of Ofer and Kerem Maharal, south of Haifa, with Hamas claiming to have fired rockets in that area, according to the Times of Israel.