Slithering surprise: Baby python discovered inside New Jersey dorm room

Police in New Jersey found a baby python inside a Rutgers University dorm room.

The Rutgers University Police Department wrote in a Facebook post on Monday that an officer recovered a baby python in a dorm room on campus.

Officer Rebecca Phillips was responding to Voorhees Residence Hall for a report of a snake inside the dorm.

According to police, the snake was turned over to New Brunswick Animal Control.

Campus police at Rutgers said any support animals need to get approval from the university.

“Unwanted animals should never be released,” the university’s police department wrote on Facebook.

According to Live Science, pythons can grow as much as 30 feet during their lifespan and are nonvenomous.

Some species of pythons can live 25 years or longer, according to the article.

