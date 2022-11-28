Small plane crash in Illinois leaves pilot dead

The pilot of a small plane has died after it crashed in northern Illinois.

The plane went down about 5:15 p.m. Friday near Galt Airport in Wonder Lake, according to the McHenry County sheriff’s office.

Wonder Lake is about 60 miles northwest of Chicago.

The pilot was the only person on the plane and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.