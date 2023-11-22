Small plane crashes in Texas, igniting into flames near Plano businesses: officials

First responders and emergency crews are currently on the scene of a small plane crash in Plano, Texas.

The plane crashed near Park Boulevard and Midway road, according to reports.

The plane was also on fire next to Mama’s Daughter’s Diner and Nail Addiction, but has since been extinguished.

Aerial footage from the scene shows a nearby van was damaged in the crash.

FATAL SD PLANE CRASH WAS CAUSED BY SUDDEN ENGINE FAILURE, REPORT SAYS

The Air Park-Dallas Airport is less than a half-mile from the crash site.

FUNERAL SERVICES SET FOR NORTH DAKOTA SENATOR AND HIS FAMILY WHO DIED IN UTAH PLANE CRASH

At this time, there is no word on the status of the pilot or if there are any passengers.

The City of Plano posted on X at 6:16 pm that more information on the crash would be coming as it’s available.

OH INVESTIGATION UNDERWAY AFTER SMALL PLANE CRASH KILLS 2

The Plano Police Department was not immediately available for comment.