Small plane crashes into Southern California airport roof, buried nose first

A small airplane crashed nose-first into a Southern California airport building Monday.

The crash involving a single-engine Cessna 172 at Long Beach Airport was reported just after 2:15 p.m. at what appeared to be a hangar.

The crash happened while the pilot was practicing takeoffs and landings, the Federal Aviation Administration told Fox News Digital.

The pilot was the only person on board the Cessna plane and sustained minor injuries, Fox Los Angeles reported.

It was unclear what led to the crash. Images from the scene show the plane on top of the building with its nose buried inside. The aircraft was surrounded by firefighters.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the city and airport. The FAA is investigating the incident.