Small planes crashes through Oregon home, killing 2 on board

A small plane crashed through the roof of a home in Oregon on Tuesday, killing two and seriously injuring another aboard the aircraft, officials said.

The small plane was seen spiraling toward the ground around 7 p.m. before ultimately crashing near North Cedar Street in Newberg, Tualatin Valley Fire and Rescue said in a statement.

Firefighters responded to multiple 911 calls and found the plane resting partially in a residential home and part in the backyard after smashing through the roof, fire officials said. The aircraft and home never caught fire, though crews were ready to respond.

Firefighters initially confirmed two occupants were inside the plane. One occupant was pronounced dead on the scene while the other was pulled from the plane debris and airlifted to a Portland trauma center with serious injuries.

As crews continued searching the debris, they found the aircraft had a third occupant, who was also pronounced dead at the scene.

No injuries were reported on the ground or near the home when the plane crashed, fire officials said.

Multiple people inside the home when the plane crashed, but fire officials said they were all able to evacuate safely. The Red Cross is assisting the family after they were displaced from their home.

Police and officials with the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the cause of death and what led the plane to crash into the home.