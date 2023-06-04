Soccer fan, 53, dies after falling 50 feet at game in Argentina

A fan at a soccer game in Argentina died Saturday from a fall.

Ole reports a 53-year-old fell roughly 50 feet from the top section of the Estadio Monumental during a game between River Plate and Defensa y Justicia.

The game was briefly paused and quickly resumed, but soon after, the referee postponed the game.

River Plate issued a statement saying the man had “jumped into the void … and died on the spot.”

The team said the stadium was “completely evacuated” 30 minutes after the incident, and there was “no situation of violence in the stands or around it.”

The fan had season tickets in the Sivori Alta grandstand, the team added.

River Plate says local authorities are investigating the death.