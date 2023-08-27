Softball coach charged with stalking, sexually abusing teenager under guise of private lessons: police

A Florida softball coach was arrested Friday over several sex crimes involving an underage player, police say.

Tampa resident Matthew Galhouse, 40, was arrested for sexual battery of a victim between 12 and 18 and sexual activity with teenage victim. He was also charged with stalking, promoting sexual activity with a victim 16 years or younger and traveling to meet a minor.

The Pasco Sheriff’s Office reported that Galhouse’s victim, who played on the Lady Hawks softball team, reported him to authorities on August 17. The illegal activity began in the spring.

“Beginning around late May 2023, Galhouse spent time with the victim and sent messages to the victim through social media which detailed his affection,” Pasco Sheriff’s Office explained in a Facebook post.

“Galhouse also began meeting with the victim under the guise of providing private softball lessons,” authorities added.

The suspect had worked for the Lady Hawks softball team since 2018. Police said that Galhouse had never been employed at a Pasco County school.

Authorities have not identified additional victims, but they ask anyone with relevant information about the case to contact them at 800-706-248.

Pasco Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the incident.

