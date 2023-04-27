Son of Colorado Buffaloes national champion reveals how Deion Sanders cut him

First-year Colorado Buffaloes football coach Deion Sanders did not hide his plans for the roster when he took the job in December.

In his first meeting with the team, Sanders told players to “get ready to go ahead and jump in that [transfer] portal” as he was bringing players with him from Jackson State University.

On Monday alone, 18 players put their names in the transfer portal, according to The Athletic.

One of the players to enter the portal was offensive lineman Travis Gray, the son of Lamarr Gray, a linebacker on Colorado’s 1990 national championship team.

Gray received a text message from offensive line coach Bill O’Boyle the day after Colorado’s Spring Game, asking him to come to the team facility to meet with Sanders.

“He’s walking with me and said, ‘Hey buddy, you’re going to get cut today. I’m sorry to tell you this. I didn’t want you to hear it from Coach Prime. I wanted you to hear it from my mouth. I didn’t want to cut you, but we had to cut five offensive linemen, and you were the last one,’” Gray told The Athletic on Tuesday evening.

Gary walked into Sanders’ office and received news that he would no longer be a part of Colorado’s football team.

“I was like, ‘Oh, God.’ I saw the mean mug in his face,” Gray said. “He told me, ‘You’re 6-foot-8, 320 pounds. I know in my heart of hearts a school is going to pick you up in the portal when you enter. Make your weaknesses your strengths and keep progressing. I hope you have a great future, it just won’t be here at the University of Colorado.’”

Following Saturday’s Spring Game, Sanders made it clear that changes were coming to the roster.

“You all know that we’re going to move on from some of the team members, and we’re going to reload and get some kids that we really identify with,” Sanders said. “So, this process is going to be quick, it’s going to be fast, but we’re going to get it done.”

Sanders’ method may seem harsh, but the first-year FBS coach is looking to turn around a program that has been largely irrelevant over the past two decades.

The Buffs went 1-11 in 2022 and have won double-digit games just once since 2002.

The energy around the program has returned, with Colorado setting attendance records for its Spring Game and the program has sold out of season tickets for the first time in 27 years.