Son of former Red Sox player killed 8-year-old son, then himself, police suspect

Authorities suspect the son of former Boston Red Sox player George Scott killed his 8-year-old son before killing himself Friday.

Police discovered the bodies of George Scott III, 54, and his son, Dante Hazard, in a New Bedford, Massachusetts, home after conducting a wellness check.

The check was requested by a relative who was unable to get in touch with Scott III.

Scott III lived with the boy at the house. Police say Scott likely killed his son with a sharp object before killing himself, according to the Boston Globe.

Scott III recently was named a “person of interest” in the 2019 disappearance of Lisa Hazard, the mother of the dead child.

Police had investigated the home two weeks earlier because of the case, which remains unsolved.

Scott III played minor league baseball in the 1990s.

His father was among the top defensive first basemen during his playing days, winning eight Gold Glove Awards (including six straight) in a 14-year career with the Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees.

Scott was a three-time All-Star who retired with 1,992 hits, a .268 average and a .767 OPS. He led the National League in home runs (36) and RBIs (109) in 1975.