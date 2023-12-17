Soros-backed DA slammed after homeless man released on violent offense charged with murder

The Austin Police Association is pointing the finger at Travis County District Attorney Jose Garza after a homeless man – who was let back out on the street, despite violent assault charges – was arrested once again for allegedly stabbing another homeless man to death.

The case concerns Hilario Adrian, a 56-year-old homeless man who was arrested in April after he was involved in a violent altercation with another homeless man.

Court documents say Adrian attacked the other homeless man with a golf club, and threatened him with a hatchet. He was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and booked into the Travis County Jail on $40,000 bond.

But just four and half months later, the judge reduced Adrian’s bond to $1, and he was released back on the street.

On Dec. 10, while out on bond, Adrian was arrested for allegedly stabbing another man over a disagreement about meth, according to an arrest affidavit. He’s now back in the Travis County Jail for First Degree Murder on a $1 million bond.

“The District Attorney is failing to do his job and as a result, violent repeat offenders are released into our city, now someone is dead as a result,” income APA President Michael Bullock told Fox News Digital in a statement. “This was preventable. People want to feel safe in their city and despite the efforts of law enforcement to hold violent criminals accountable, prosecutors seem disinterested in doing their part to keep our city safe.”

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Travis County District Attorney’s office for the chance to respond to Bullock’s comments.

Garza was backed by progressive billionaire George Soros’ financial network during his campaign for office in 2020.

Soros contributed $652,000 to the Texas Justice & Public Safety PAC in the months leading up to the 2020 Travis County DA election, according to campaign finance records. That same PAC spent almost $1 million on digital and mail advertisements to help Garza’s campaign.

Adrian’s arrest came ahead of an announcement from defense attorney Jeremy Sylestine that he planned to run as a Democratic candidate to unseat Garza as Travis County DA.

Fox News’ Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.